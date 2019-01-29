May says a divided UK parliament makes Brexit more unlikely

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gestures as she speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 29 — Prime Minister Theresa May called on Britain's lawmakers to send a message to the European Union that they would support her plans to renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal and said a divided parliament would make it harder to leave the European Union.

"The time has come for words to be matched by deeds," she said today. "If you want to tell Brussels what this House will accept, you have to vote for it. If you want to leave with a deal, you have to vote for it. If you want Brexit, you have to vote for Brexit.”

She added: "The odds of success become far longer if this House ties one hand behind my back. So I call on the House to give me the mandate I need to deliver a deal this House can support. Do that and I can work to reopen the withdrawal agreement." — Reuters