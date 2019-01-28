UN investigator leading Khashoggi inquiry to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey January 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 — The UN human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul’s chief prosecutor tomorrow, the prosecutor’s office said.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu today.

Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi. Riyadh denies that the prince had any involvement. — Reuters