Trump doubts lawmakers can reach acceptable border security deal

Members of Border Network for Human Rights hold a march to protest against US President Donald Trump's proposed wall, in El Paso, Texas January 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 — President Donald Trump expressed skepticism yesterday that US lawmakers seeking to avoid another government shutdown could reach a deal on border security that he would accept, as he renewed his vow to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said chances were low that Congress could craft an agreement and avoid another closure of part of the US government in three weeks' time, when funding will expire.

“I personally think it's less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” the president said, referring to the committee of lawmakers appointed to work out a compromise on border security funding.

Another shutdown, Trump told the Wall Street Journal, was “certainly an option.”

The president has also said he might declare a national emergency in order to build his border wall. Democrats would likely challenge that in court.

“Does anybody really think I won’t build the WALL? Done more in first two years than any President!” Trump wrote on Twitter yesterday evening.

Democratic resistance to Republican Trump's demand for US$5.7 billion (RM23.5 billion) for a border wall resulted in a 35-day shutdown of about a fourth of the US government, a closure that just ended on Friday.

The five-week standoff damaged the US economy, left many federal workers scrambling to make ends meet and tested Americans' patience with delays to air travel, closures of national parks and other disruptions.

After opinion polls showed Americans increasingly blamed Trump for the situation, the president signed a measure on Friday to fund the government for three weeks as congressional negotiators try to work out a bill to fully fund the agencies through September 30.

But Trump also threatened to resume the shutdown on February 15 if he does not get what he wants.

In his interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump also sounded doubtful about a possible deal involving both wall money and a broader overhaul of US. immigration laws.

“I doubt it,” he said, when asked if he would agree to citizenship for a group of immigrants known as “Dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children — in exchange for border wall funding.

“That’s a separate subject to be taken up at a separate time,” Trump said.

Earlier yesterday, some lawmakers criticised using the closure of federal agencies as a tool in policy disputes. Senior legislators from both parties said the latest shutdown, the 19th since the mid-1970s, was as ineffective as previous ones but much more disruptive as it was the longest in US history. — Reuters