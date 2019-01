Cuban police cordon off a street in the tornado-hit Luyano neighbourhood in Havana early on January 28, 2019. — AFP pic

HAVANA, Jan 28 — A powerful tornado that struck Havana killed three people and left 172 injured, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said early today.

Diaz-Canel, who toured the darkened streets of Havana in the pre-dawn hours visiting emergency crews, wrote on Twitter that damages to the Cuban capital from the late Sunday tornado “were severe”. — Reuters