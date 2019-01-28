At least 15 killed at wedding in Peru after wall collapses under rains

Damage caused by a landslide in a hotel where a wedding celebration was taking place in Abancay in southeastern Peru January 26, 2019. — National Civil Defence Institute handout via AFP

LIMA, Jan 28 — Fifteen people were killed at a wedding in Peru yesterday after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru's civil defence institute said.

Thirty-four people were wounded, including five who were in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.

The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel's garden, Chavez said. Thirteen people died immediately, he said.

Hotel Alhambra, in the town of Abancay in southern Peru, could not immediately be reached for comment. — Reuters