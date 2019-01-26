Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

Julen’s parents embrace each other during a vigil as a miner rescuer team descends into a drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well in Totalan, southern Spain January 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOTALAN, Spain, Jan 26 ― Spanish rescuers today found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on January 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole ― 100 metres deep and just 25 cm wide ― which was blocked with soil.

“At 1:25 a.m. (0025 GMT), the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one,” said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child. ― Reuters