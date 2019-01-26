Rescuers find second body from mine tragedy in northeast India

Indian Navy personnel come out of a coal mine during a rescue operation in Ksan, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India, December 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Jan 26 ― Rescuers have located a second body from the site of a “rat-hole” mining accident in India’s northeastern state of Meghalaya, a spokesperson for the country’s navy said today, two days after recovering the first body.

Fifteen miners were trapped on December 13 when their illegal mine was flooded. A court stipulated ban on unregulated mining in the state in 2014 has not stopped such activities.

Thousands of workers in Meghalaya, including children, have been killed in so-called rat-hole mines, in which miners crawl into narrow shafts on bamboo ladders to dig for low-quality coal.

“Indian navy diving team finds second body 280 feet inside the rat-hole mine,” a navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

There was no immediate indication on when the body will be brought to the surface, said a rescue official, who did not want to be named.

Families and relatives of the trapped miners have given up hope that any of them will be found alive. ― Reuters