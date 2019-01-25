US to begin returning asylum seekers to Mexico today

Immigrants from Central America protest at Reynosa-McAllen border crossing ahead of Trump’s visit to the Texas border region, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico January 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) — The United States will return the first group of migrants seeking US asylum to the Mexican border city of Tijuana today, a Mexican government spokesman said yesterday.

In a major policy change, US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Dec 20 it would send non-Mexican migrants who cross the US southern border back to wait in Mexico while their asylum requests are processed.

The spokesman, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not specify the nationalities of those to be returned to Mexico, although the policy was aimed at helping cope with rising numbers of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States.

The two countries have held two meetings to work out details of the plan to return migrants seeking US asylum across the shared border. Mexico has said it will not accept anybody facing a credible threat in Mexican territory.

The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond for comment on when the programme would begin, although a department official said the policy would not apply to certain vulnerable populations and unaccompanied minors.

Serious doubts exist over whether Mexico can keep Central American asylum seekers who are fleeing poverty and crime safe, especially in border towns that are often more violent than the cities they left.

It is unclear how Mexico plans to house what could be thousands of asylum seekers for the months — or years — it takes US immigration cases to be heard. A backlog of more than 800,000 cases is pending in immigration courts.

The programme, dubbed Migrant Protection Protocols by the US Department of Homeland Security, is one of a series of measures taken by the Trump administration aimed at making it harder for Central Americans to enter the United States under asylum laws.

Trump argues that the asylum system is abused, calling a process by which many migrants are freed in the United States to await immigration trial “catch and release.”

Trump is demanding US$5.7 billion (RM23.6 billion) in funding for a wall along the Mexican border, triggering a US partial government shutdown that stretched to its 34th day yesterday and has left 800,000 federal workers without pay.

Illegal crossings at the southern border have dropped dramatically since highs in previous decades, but in recent years more Central American families and unaccompanied children have been migrating to the United States and applications for asylum have ballooned.

Last year, about 93,000 people sought asylum at the southern border, up 67 per cent from 2017, according to US government data. — Reuters