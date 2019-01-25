China urges US to abide by ‘one China’ after warships sail through strait

This US Navy handout photo shows the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), and the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) underway in formation during a strait transit show of force exercise, August 11, 2017 in the Pacific Ocean. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Jan 25 — China’s foreign ministry today urged the United States to abide by its “one China” principle, after Washington sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait yesterday, the first such operation this year.

The US naval manoeuvre risked further heightening tensions with China, which considers Taiwan its own and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a regular briefing, adding that China closely followed the US warships’ passage through the Strait. — Reuters