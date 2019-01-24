UN executions expert says to lead international inquiry on Khashoggi

A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Jan 24 — Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said today she will travel to Turkey next week to head an “independent international inquiry” into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Callamard, in a statement to Reuters in Geneva, said that during the January 28-February 3 trip, she would evaluate steps taken by governments to respond to the October 2 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and “the nature and the extent of states’ and individuals’ responsibilities for the killing”.

“My findings and recommendations will be reported to the UN Human Rights Council at the June 2019 session,” she said. — Reuters