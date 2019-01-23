Thailand to hold first general election since coup on March 24

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha casts his ballot at a polling station during a constitutional referendum vote in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Jan 23 — Thailand will hold a general election to restore civilian rule on March 24, the election commission said today, announcing a new date for the often postponed vote, which will be the first since a 2014 military coup.

The commission said in December the elections would be held on February 24, but the military government had expressed concern that election-related events would clash with early preparations for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, scheduled for May 4-6.

Last month, the military government lifted a ban on political activities to allow parties to campaign. — Reuters