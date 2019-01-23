Search for missing Cardiff City’s Sala resumes in English Channel

Fans gather near a row of yellow tulips in Nantes’ city centre after news that Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala was missing after the light aircraft he was travelling in disappeared between France and England January 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 23 — The search for Cardiff City’s new soccer star, Emiliano Sala, resumed today 36 hours after the light aircraft he was flying on disappeared in the English Channel.

Sala was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff for his club debut when the plane lost radar contact off the English Channel island of Guernsey late on Monday.

“We have resumed searching,” Guernsey police said. “Two planes are taking off and will search a targeted area we believe has the highest likelihood of finding anything, based on review of the tides and weather since it went missing.”

Rescue aircraft and boats had searched more than 2,590 square km of sea for the single-engine Piper Malibu by midday yesterday.

The 28-year-old Argentine-born forward joined struggling Cardiff City from FC Nantes last week for a club record fee of about €17 million (RM79.8 million), after scoring 12 goals for the French club this season.

In a voice message left by Sala, published by Argentine newspaper Clarin, he said that it seemed as though the plane was “about to crash”.

The plane had been cruising at 1,525m when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It lost radar contact at 700m, the police said.

Police said that they had seen a number of floating objects in the water yesterday, but had been unable to determine whether they were from the missing aircraft.

The police said they had found no signs of those on board, and that if the aircraft landed on water, the chances of survival were slim. — Reuters