MOSCOW, Jan 22 — A passenger on a commercial airliner that was flying to Moscow from Siberia has been detained by law enforcement after he forced the plane to make an unplanned landing in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russian investigators said today.

The passenger tried to break into the cockpit during the flight and demanded the plane change course, they said in a statement. He was drunk, it added. — Reuters