Swedish PM names cabinet with few changes to kick off second term

Sweden’s Social Democrat Prime Minster Stefan Lofven kept his cabinet broadly unchanged January 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 — Sweden’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven kept his cabinet broadly unchanged as he outlined plans for a major shift to the right in policy in his second term in office, including tax cuts and reform of the labour market.

Today, Lofven reappointed Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson and Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom in his minority Social Democrat-Green coalition which has backing from the Centre and Liberal parties, previously part of the opposition Alliance. — AFP