Australian court remands man charged in Israeli student's killing until June

People attend a vigil in memory of murdered Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne on January 18, 2019. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Jan 21 — An Australian court today remanded to custody until June a man accused of killing an Israeli student, a court spokeswoman said, adding that he did not seek bail.

The student, Aiia Maasarwe, 21, was killed when walking home after a night out with friends in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, sparking protests across major cities demanding safety for women.

Codey Herrmann, 20, whom media have described as an aspiring songwriter, appeared in court after being charged last week with the murder, the spokeswoman for the Melbourne Magistrate Court said.

“No application for bail was made, and the case was adjourned until June,” she said.

A lawyer representing Herrmann did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. — Reuters