Arctic blast brings dangerous cold to Midwest, New England

The US Capitol is seen behind a snow pile in Washington, US, January 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 — Winter winds and ice sheets will bring extreme cold and ice-slick roads to the Midwestern and Eastern United States today.

An arctic blast of frigid air has followed a January storm that dumped more than a foot of the snow and sleet across the Northeast, which started melting yesterday.

Temperatures fell from New York City to Boston and froze melting snow late yesterday and early today, said Marc Chenard at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland. Winds up to 48 to 64kph added possibly deadly wind chill.

“This is definitely dangerous, life-and-death kind of weather happening,” Chenard said. “Minnesota and Wisconsin will see temperatures in the negative 20s.”

“Boston will be just -16°C this morning, with wind chills of minus 12 or more,” he said. “New York City and DC will be in that same range, maybe hitting the teens later today. It’ll be record or near-record cold.”

The NWS issued wind-chill advisories and warnings for more than 10 states, from North Dakota and to East Coast metropolitan centers.

High temperatures for Monday are forecast at (-8°C) for New York City and -11°C for Boston.

Travel delays were easing by early today. More than 2,000 flights were delayed, mostly in New York and New England airports, according to FlightAware.com, compared with more than 14,000 yesterday. About 300 flights were cancelled early today compared with more than 2,000 yesterday, the website reported.

Tomorrow’s weather will be only slightly warmer, Chenard said, with temperatures reaching the low -6°C in the Northeast. By Wednesday, some areas such as Boston will be in the high minus one to four degrees Celcius. Washington DC temperatures might reach 10°C, he said.

But the relatively warmer temperatures won’t last. Another arctic blast is on its way in time for Super Bowl Sunday. — Reuters