A supporter of Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo’s opposition politician, demonstrates in the streets of Kinshasa January 19, 2019 as they wait for an expected ruling in a case of another opposition candidate challenging the controversial result. — AFP pic

KINSHASA (DR Congo), Jan 20 — A DR Congo court today rejected an appeal over the outcome of the disputed presidential election, ruling the challenge “unfounded”.

Judge Noel Kilomba said runner-up Martin Fayulu, who launched the court action, had failed to prove that the results announced by the election commission were false.

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was declared the provisional winner of last month’s election, in an outcome challenged both at home and abroad. — AFP