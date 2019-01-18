Skier dies after caught in New Mexico avalanche

TAOS, Jan 18 — A skier died yesterday after he was caught in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, a hospital employee said.

The skier was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, New Mexico, where he later died of his injuries, according to a hospital employee, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak with the press.

Hospital spokeswoman Renee Laughlin declined to comment on the condition of the skier and said Holy Cross was not releasing any further information on the man “out of respect for the family.”

Another skier also rescued from the avalanche was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and was in critical condition, said hospital spokesman Mark Rudi.

The two men were skiing down a chute off Kachina Peak, a 3,804-metre mountain at the resort about 210 km north of Albuquerque, when they were caught in the avalanche at around 11.45am, said Taos Ski Valley spokesman Chris Stagg.

The skiers were dug out of the avalanche and rushed to hospital.

“As far as we know there were no others caught in the avalanche,” said Stagg. — Reuters