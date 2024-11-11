KUCHING, Nov 11 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today tabled an expansionary state budget totalling RM15.8 billion for next year, a 16 per cent rise from the RM13.6 billion allocated for the state’s 2024 operating and development expenditures, he said.

“The 2025 budget will continue to be an expansionary budget to boost government spending that will stimulate the state’s economic growth.

“The budget renews and reaffirms our commitment to championing the welfare of the rakyat through targeted measures aimed at alleviating the financial burdens of low and middle-income groups and continuing to implement vital people-centric programmes and projects,” he said when tabling the budget at the state assembly here today.

Under the theme “Together Building a Prosperous Future”, the state government is allocating RM10.9 billion for development purposes and RM4.9 billion for operating expenditures.

Abang Johari said the state anticipates a revenue of RM14.2 billion next year, with tax and non-tax revenue totalling RM6.2 billion and RM7 billion, respectively.

“I am pleased to inform this august House that with the projected revenue of RM14.2 billion and total ordinary expenditure of RM13.7 billion, the 2025 state budget is expected to generate a surplus of RM486 million,” he said.

Abang Johari said the budget, the largest in the state’s history, will continue to provide allocations to key sectors to accelerate economic development and eventually make the state economy prosperous, robust and resilient.

“Through this expansionary budget, we are making substantial investments in infrastructure while placing the well-being of the rakyat at the forefront of our priorities,” he added. — Bernama