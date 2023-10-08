OCTOBER 8 — It is absolutely crucial that our politicians go down to the ground and meet with the common people much more regularly and consistently, every month. This applies to both parliamentarians and members of the state assembly throughout the country.

The purpose is for politicians to get feedback and complaints directly from the people about the daily problems they face, and to solve them effectively.

This will naturally strengthen the relationship between the common people and the politicians, thus increasing the level of support that is much needed at this time for the government.

When the people sees that their politicians are consistently taking the time and effort to go down to the ground, it makes the politicians appear more relatable.

This tactic of working at the ground level has long been used by certain parties very effectively and it has been proven by their very strong support base.

Frankly, the practice of going down to the ground is something that our politicians should be doing in the first place!

The old practice, where politicians and elected representatives are rarely seen — only making appearances just to distribute aid hampers, officiate events, or during election campaigns — is irresponsible and completely ineffective in the context of serving the people.

Such behaviour can be considered as being disrespectful to the voters, considering the fact that they were the ones who elected those representatives to the positions of power they’re currently in. The people chose to vote, with the expectations and hope that those representatives, if elected, would then take the time and effort to perform their duties diligently.

The time has come for our politicians to go down to the ground.

