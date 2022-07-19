JULY 19 — Does it sound like you — wake up at the same time every day even without an alarm clock on the weekends? This is because of your body’s circadian rhythm.

What is circadian rhythm and why does it matter?

The term ‘circadian’ is derived from the Latin phrase ‘circa diem’, which means ‘‘about a day’. Circadian rhythm refers to the approximate 24h cycle of physical, mental, and behavioural activities, such as sleep/wake cycle, feeding/fasting cycle, and metabolism.

In layman’s terms, it is a body clock that works to coordinate the internal body processes to the external 24h light/dark cycle. The circadian rhythm makes our body anticipate the regular and daily repeating events and coordinates the internal body processes to the daily changes in our environment.

Circadian rhythm is generated by a master clock located in the brain and a number of peripheral clocks in the organs and tissues, which form a feedback loop that regulates multiple physiological, metabolic, and psychological processes in a synchronised manner.

The set of master and peripheral clocks works like an “orchestra” model. The master clock acts as a conductor of an orchestra of clocks, providing directions and signals to the peripheral clocks to produce coherent output rhythms in the body. Together, it produces a systematic organisation of circadian rhythm.

How is circadian rhythm related to health?

Most humans are diurnal, meaning they are awake during the day and sleep during the night. Circadian rhythm profile typically varies by individuals due to lifestyle differences.

The differences are distinct between chronotypes, which indicate the behavioural manifestation of our body’s circadian rhythm.

Morning people, or the morning larks, have an early chronotype whereas evening people, or the night owls, have a late chronotype. This contributes to the temporal difference in sleep/wake patterns, meal intakes, alertness and even productivity.

Interestingly, circadian rhythm generally advances with ageing, causing us to sleep earlier as we age.

Circadian rhythm is closely related to sleep and a disrupted circadian rhythm can lead to poor sleep quality. Melatonin, a hormone known for its sleep promotion effect, is also an important messenger in synchronising and regulating the body’s circadian rhythm.

There is a growing body of research that suggests that chronodisruption or the disruption of circadian rhythm due to shift work and jet lag are significant factors of certain cancers (breast, prostate, endometrial, and colorectal), obesity, type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases.

In pregnant women, chronodisruption is linked to a higher risk of poor birth outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and miscarriage.

With the widespread use of artificial lighting, chronodisruption is not limited to shift workers and aircrew but may pose a significant health risk to the general population as well.

Other than having sufficient sleep, sticking to a regular sleep/wake schedule throughout the week (including the weekends) also help to promote sleep quality and maintain an optimal circadian rhythm. — Istock.com pic via AFP

How does the pandemic affect our circadian rhythm?

The Covid-19 pandemic changed our daily routines to a certain extent. People working or learning from home tend to have their sleep/wake schedule advanced or delayed, depending on their chronotype preference. Home confinement also means reduced exposure to sunlight, an important time cue for our master clock.

The blooming business of food delivery services allows us to order food at our fingertips, which promotes late-night eating. These changes in sleep/wake patterns, light exposure, and dietary patterns can potentially alter or disrupt our circadian rhythm.

How to keep our circadian rhythm healthy?

Sleep/wake timings are important time cues of the circadian rhythm. Other than having sufficient sleep, sticking to a regular sleep/wake schedule throughout the week (including the weekends) also help to promote sleep quality and maintain an optimal circadian rhythm.

Besides quality and quantity, the timing of food intake also matters. Mistimed eating patterns, such as breakfast skipping and eating late at night can potentially affect your circadian rhythm by altering hormonal secretion and energy regulation.

This is because the daily feeding/fasting cycle and its signals, such as leptin, ghrelin, and insulin have a bidirectional interaction with the circadian rhythm. Hence, it is generally recommended to avoid skipping meals and late-night eating as well as follow a regular feeding schedule.

Emerging evidence also showed that mood, exercise, and light exposure are associated with circadian rhythm. While more rigorous studies are needed to examine the evidence and establish the guidelines, it is advised to adopt a healthy lifestyle following the established recommendations on lifestyle, diet, exercise, and sleep.

Health is not rocket science. You can start by making simple changes in your daily routine and allow the changes to snowball into habits.

* Dr Teoh Ai Ni is a research officer at the Galen Centre for Health & Social Policy. * This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.