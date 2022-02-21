Nationalism defined: Part Two — Lee Yew Meng

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 21 — In 1967 the National Language Act was passed with Bahasa Kebangsaan designated as the sole official language while the teaching and using of any other languages shall not be restricted.

Meanwhile in February 1968 the Chinese-medium Merdeka University formation obtained the endorsement of the MCA Central Working Committee. The language issue remained the focus in our nation’s psyche. In the following month, MCA conference delegates passed the resolution to urge the government to set up higher education institutions, instead of a dedicated Chinese language one.

Tan Sri Khaw Kai Boh, the MCA deputy president/Minister for Local Government and Housing, swung into action. Education Minister (Tan Sri) Khir Johari helped hasten the approval process and Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman graciously lent his name and TAR College (TARC) was born February 24, 1969.

Party president Tun Tan Siew Sin, Kai Boh and cohorts firmly believed they were serving the nation in the most pragmatic and sustainable way but Chinese language activists let known, rather, screamed their abject opposition.

The Alliance held 89 of the 104 parliamentary seats comprising Umno 59, MCA 27 and MIC 3, going into GE3 on May 10, 1969. MCA lost 14 parliamentary seats and the Penang state government. Umno lost eight seats and MIC one seat.

Then the day of infamy May 13 happened!

The TARC journey begins

Strategic thinker Khai Boh proposed the college to be named after the Tunku as a tribute to our Bapa Malaysia. Siew Sin obtained the Tunku’s okay with a proviso — that it shan’t be a “small attap house type” passing off as an institution! That was our Tunku; always in delectable form.

The most urgent need was to establish Form six classes to meet the university entrance requirement. At that time, for instance only Klang High School has classes to service their township and Malay College served the whole southern Johor. Dramatic as it may seem, but Form five leavers who missed out only have the options of the Bible College, Teachers Training College, overseas education or to seek employment.

The first intake of TARC School of Pre-University Studies (SPUS) had 238 students sitting for the Senior Cambridge Higher School Certificate, known as HSC. The full certificate passes were way beyond expectations, considering that only seven months of study was available to meet the exam date. Classes were conducted on borrowed premises in the Cheras Secondary School and the Specialist Teachers Training Institute. At this time Paul Chong Yean Seong (YS) and (Datuk) Bernard Wang Tsun Hao were amongst the principal players on the ground.

In the backdrop Kai Boh had identified a plot of land of about 320 acres in Seaport Estate, along Jalan Genting Kelang as the ideal TARC campus. Owing to his serious involvement with sports (particularly in basketball) he got wind of that piece of land which was earmarked to be a Sports Village. Again, he “tasked” his president to convince PM Tun Razak to allocate it to TARC instead. Now we know Bukit Jalil wasn’t the original location.

MCA had secured a matching contribution from the government. The initial RM20 million-capital expenditure was based on a “ringgit-for-ringgit” formula. It was fortuitous that at the same time the USM and UKM were also being constructed and the TARC team could use the expenditure there as a guide to back up TARC’s needs.

The “ringgit-for-ringgit” formula was also extended to operating expenditure. Over time a cap was fixed.

TARC — A true symbol of nationalism

Siew Sin was adamant that his party’s ultimate responsibility was to ensure that citizens of Chinese descent must have their rightful place under the Malaysian sun. He decided that the true mission of politics goes way beyond just winning votes.

Kai Boh already had a firm career in government and could easily have avoided the rough and tumble of political life. He learned to fend for himself and his widowed mother from the age of ten. Sadly he passed away only 54 years old in 1972. Sir Peng Tee Khaw (Knight Bachelor 2013) a renowned Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon in UK is his son.

That was an era where being called to serve was an honour, and in this narration I had to constantly keep a check that I am not overly lavish in my admiration.

YS accepted and started the School of Business Studies (SBS) like it was his calling. In fact he was a seminary student at the Penang General College in 1955. In his travels throughout the peninsula to interview intakes he found out there were many smart and hardworking candidates who were also equally anxious to uplift their family’s financial status. And in keeping with the essential needs of the nation, i.e. courses not available anywhere, as well as providing an equivalent of a non university degree, YS resolved to commence semi professional and professional studies in commerce and accountancy. Enrollment commenced in 1971 for the TARC Diploma in Commerce, UK ACCA and CIS (Chartered Institute of Secretaries) qualifications. There were only three full time lecturers, including YS. It was supplemented by part timers from UM and industry practitioners. A career as an academic or teacher in professional studies wasn’t fashionable yet.

Very rapidly TARC became the “Go-to” for accountancy based hiring. By the ‘90s it was reputed that 60 per cent of the country’s accountants/company secretaries were Tarcians. The college also supplied up to 80 per cent of Chemists in the country.

Diploma in Building graduates too had ready employment. The syllabus covered Architecture, C&S/M&E Engineering, Quantity Surveying and Land Survey. Many eventually branched out and became the backbone of our Building and Construction industry.

Tuition fees are across the board 25 per cent lower than other privately operated universities. Full and partial scholarships are provided for outstanding SPM achievements

Datuk Kum Boo, Director of Schools Kuala Lumpur who had been co-opted as the Chief Education Officer under the National Operations Council (1969-71) saw that TARC could play a pivotal role in promoting the nation’s education and training objectives. His personal and professional contribution and timely “nudges” to the Director of the NOC was akin to the presence of a guardian angel on earth.

There were dozens who played direct roles in the establishment and growth of TARC from the ‘60s through to the present. Tarcians know who they are. TARC finally received registration to be TAR University College or TAR UC in May 2013.

TARC Education Foundation manages the assets of TAR UC.

“Without fear of contradiction, my beloved alma mater TARC provided a whole generation of Chinese Malaysians the bearing and hope during our nation’s critical growth years of the 1970s through ‘90s.” — Tan Sri Dr Lau Ban Tin (SBS 1976 Diploma in Financial Accounting). Ban Tin authored “To Sir with love” as a heartfelt dedication to YS’s immeasurable contributions.

“In a nutshell, many of us had nowhere else to go for further studies in Malaysia.” — Datuk Spenser Tan (SPUS ‘71 and SBS ‘76 Dip. Commerce) who wrote “The infallible Dato’ Kum Boo” to place on permanent record of Kum Boo’s crucial interventions. Dr Bernard Tan Hoi Piew (SBS ‘79 Dip. Commerce) is acknowledged by the author for his encouragement and direct assistance.

Ban Tin, Spencer and Bernard made the fullest use of the head start available to pursue further studies and carved out distinguished careers. Tarcians have impacted the nation’s foundation and growth truly extensively.

The establishment of TARC was Nationalism defined. And it continues with TAR UC.

Postscript

The PH administration withdrew the Ringgit-for-Ringgit operating expenditure and substituted with a small development expenses (82 per cent funding cut) in Budget 2019. The objection was over the presence of MCA leadership/nominees on the TAR UC Board of Trustees and Board of Governors. The funding was eventually reinstated.

There has never been any discernible complaint either from staff or students on MCA intrusion in any manner right from the start. Tan Sri Lau Yin Pin (SBS ‘71 Dip. Commerce/ACCA/CIS), a long serving board member assures that decorum is the hallmark in all board discussions and decisions.

I see TARC (TAR UC) as a noble endeavour in its purest form. And I applaud the successive MCA top leadership in safeguarding the legacies of our Nationalists. They were Malaysians of vision, determination and purpose.

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is the former CEO/MD of Genovasi Malaysia (Design Thinking School/Genovasi University College). He has been involved in the communications industry for over 40 years with executive roles in The Star and theSun, and was also the StratCom consultant to Agensi Inovasi Malaysia. He is presently the Corporate Adviser to several companies.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.