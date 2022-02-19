Speed up boosters to aged care facilities — Malaysian Health Coalition & Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 19 — The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) and Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine (MGSM) urges the Ministry of Health (MOH), District Health Offices (PKD) and Social Welfare Department (JKM) to work with operators of aged care facilities to speed up efforts in delivering booster shots to aged care facilities and nursing homes. We must ensure our senior citizens are able to get through the Omicron wave with as little damage as possible.

We are concerned with the surge in Covid-19 cases, with a large portion of senior citizens in nursing homes remaining unboosted.

Unlike independent senior citizens who are able to mobilise and go to vaccination centres to receive their boosters, most residents in aged care facilities are less privileged or less mobile, and the boosters need to reach them instead.

A nurse prepares the Covid-19 booster dose jab at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), January 5, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Therefore, all responsible parties and their volunteers must actively reach out to all aged care facilities and nursing homes and conduct mobile vaccination programmes in these centres regardless of their registration status. Vaccines must reach senior citizens, and not senior citizens trying to reach vaccines.

We urge immediate action by the government to ensure all our senior citizens are vaccinated and boosted, as quickly as possible.

* Malaysian Health Coalition & Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine’s full signature list available at myhealthcoalition.org .

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.