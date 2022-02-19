A call for greater women representation in Malaysia — Sarah Ibrahim Daud

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 19 — As a board member in one of the leading GLCs in the country, I must say the number of women in top positions, whether in the government or the private sector is greatly disappointing.

Despite numerous calls for greater women representation in our country, the figures are still very low and there is still plenty which can be done for the fairer sex.

Malaysia has achieved tremendous development, but sadly, the progress of women and even youth in the country remains at a dismal level.

Even the number of women ministers and political leaders is greatly disappointing.

It is mine and the hope of all women that we be given a chance to showcase our abilities and a fair opportunity to hold top positions in the government and private sector.

Each time an election is held, we wait anxiously to see the number of women who will be fielded, but unfortunately the numbers are always upsetting.

Though there may have been an increase, it is still far from what women desire.

From the latest census taken, there are an estimated 32.73 million citizens in Malaysia. Of this, 15.84 million are women.

However, the number of women holding senior leadership positions in Malaysia was only 37 per cent, up only by a dismal four per cent in 2020.

With the Johor elections around the corner, it would be interesting to see how many women are actually fielded.

Political parties should heed the call from the Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders (Comwel) and field more women in the upcoming election.

I recall during the earlier Melaka state election, Comwel, which is headed by Hajjah Zuraida Kamaruddin said the 15 women candidates fielded was only a mere 13.5 per cent of the total number of candidates.

She had said that this was still far from the 30 per cent target intended for the empowerment of women in politics.

We really hope that we will see much greater women participation in Johor and efforts intensified to give women a greater voice in the country.

Numerous countries around the world are led by women and notably, these nations have done very well, both economically and at the social-levels.

