Myths and realities: Some truths and untruths on terminating government contracts ― Shalini Ganendra

AUGUST 26 ― Much misinformation circulates regarding the fallout from government cancellation of contracts.

Undoubtedly, cancellation of any contract is a serious matter, only to be done after careful consideration of costs and benefits.

However, these vital deliberations should be grounded in clarity and truths, rather than myths and fears.

So offered here are some of the realities relating to cancellation of these contracts.

Untrue: That the sovereign rating of the country will drop with government cancellation

If contractual termination by the government is in accordance with contractual provisions coupled with payment of appropriate compensation, there should be no effect on a country’s sovereign rating.

Many examples exist where nations have cancelled with no impact on ratings, including most recently in the US where the Biden administration is considering terminating the border wall contracts.

That debate centres around: better use of state funds and environmental concerns; the approximately US$3 million (RM12 million)/day of government funds spent on idling costs to contractors; weighed against the questionable effectiveness of cross border control.

Similarly, last June, the UK Cabinet in a guidance notice conceded that the time was right for public sector clients to discuss contract terminations, reversing a position in April that proffered help to contractors and suppliers with such contracts during this pandemic.

It should be noted that throughout the consideration of contract termination in these examples, the impact on sovereign rating was not even raised because such termination, in accordance with contractual provisions, would not threaten the rating.

Lawful termination, however, should not be confused with a country defaulting or unilaterally changing contractual terms, both of which can have disastrous effects and do affect sovereign rating.

For example, Argentina’s decision in 2019 to extend its loan maturity resulted in the S&P slashing Argentina’s long-term credit rating by three notches to CCC-, relegating the credit to the lowest level of junk debt.

True: The contractual basis for termination is important to determine compensation/damages

In government contracts, the standard grounds for termination are: mutual agreement; national interest; contractor default; force majeure; corruption and unlawful or illegal activities.

Thus, contract provisions protect the interests of the contractor and should ensure fair compensation for completed works, reflecting the negotiated agreement (save for in the case of termination on the basis for corruption, unlawful or illegal acts where the issue of “fairness” assume a different tone).

Fair payment would typically include the value of all works completed; the cost of materials ordered for the works (which have either been delivered or for which the contractor is legally liable to accept delivery); any expenditure reasonably incurred and not covered by other payments; and the cost of protection works, removal of equipment and site facilities, due to termination.

Where there is termination for corruption, unlawful or illegal activities, the government should give immediate notice and may activate the performance bond and/or forfeit the performance guarantee sum.

The government may also be entitled to all losses and expenses including any incidental costs incurred from such termination and the contractor would not be entitled to any form of losses including loss of profit.

Untrue: Contractors will not bid for future contracts if a government cancels contracts

Typically, the focus of terminated contractors has been to maximise compensation and thus, disputes tend to centre around quantum.

In many cases, governments settle these disputes without resort to court or arbitration.

Generally, a contractor would not challenge termination due to fear of potential blacklisting.

Hence, challenge would only occur if the contractor argued wrongful termination and inadequate compensation (ie. inability to recover or account for all/actual legitimate costs).

Hence, contractors would not refrain from bidding for government projects because of fear of termination.

Rather, it is fear of lack of good governance and unethical tender processes that are more likely to prompt a decision to refrain.

The cost of preparing large international tenders runs into seven- or eight-digit figures and contractors will not invest in this process when concerns exist regarding fair evaluation of a tender or suspicion that the process is a ruse (namely that the client has already decided who the tender will be awarded to).

A good example of a fair tender process is found in the Large Scale Solar (LSS) tenders by the Malaysian Energy Commission.

The process attracted many local and international bidders with LSS 4 attracting 138 bidders to show prices as low as 17.68 sen/kWh baffling industry pundits.

The beneficiaries have been consumers/public with the resulting lower energy costs.

True: Terminating a foreign G-G contract should not ruin international relations with a counterparty country

Similarly, if the contractors have little to fear from contractual termination, then their host country governments should have little cause for concern regarding international relations (barring special circumstances).

For example, the recent termination of the KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) agreement saw Malaysia paying RM320 million to Singapore for costs incurred by the latter.

In a joint statement it was said “both countries remain committed to maintain good bilateral relations, and cooperate closely in various fields, including strengthening the connectivity between the two countries.”

The termination process was professional and amicable. Both countries abided by their respective obligations and kept open the possibility for future collaboration as reinforced by the Singapore Transport Minister’s comment that Singapore remained willing to discuss future proposals on the HSR or similar projects, with an open mind.

(A new HSR project could recoup some of the compensation paid to Singapore if, inter alia, the works and designs previously undertaken could be reused at least partially if not fully).

True: Termination is an arduous process with many potential pitfalls

The termination process includes issuing termination notice, securing of the site, equipment and facilities and where appropriate, retender for project completion. The drawbacks of termination include:

• project delay;

• increased project costs due to the retender exercise. The project’s appeal might also be diminished for prospective bidders due to reduced scope;

• risk of site abandonment by contractor, failing to ensure proper protection to the completed works and loose materials (already paid for by government), resulting in loss or damage;

• refusal by contractor to remove all its temporary buildings, tools and equipment;

• potential legal and contractual claims by contractor(s), subcontractors and suppliers leading to arbitration or litigation; and

• potential industrial relations claims by terminated contractor personnel.

True: Termination should be a last resort, occurring only if its benefits outweigh the above costs

Government should only terminate a contract as a last resort and only when there are compelling justifications that show tangible benefits to the taxpayers/public, and such benefits greatly outweigh the costs of termination.

Renegotiation could offer a viable alternative in some circumstances if the project is considered as required.

Two recent high profile examples of local mega projects where government opted to renegotiate rather than terminate are:

(1) MRT2, where the government MRT Corporation executed two revised agreements with the contractor MMC-Gamuda (MMCG) for the latter to deliver and be responsible for the design, execution and completion of the project on a turnkey basis instead of on the previous Project Delivery Partner (PDP) model.

This resulted in savings of RM8.82 billion, ie. from RM39.35 billion to RM30.53 billion (22.4 per cent savings from the original cost).

Factors that contributed to this tremendous cost savings were: conversion to a turnkey contract; rationalisation in the allocation of reimbursables; contingencies and provisional sums; postponement of some stations; and scope rationalisation for mechanical and electrical works.

(2) LRT3, where the project cost was reduced by 47 per cent from RM31.65 billion to RM16.63 billion, (RM15.02 billion savings), through renegotiations between the government and MRCB-George Kent JV.

The main factors leading to this reduction in cost were: scope reduction/rationalization; extending the completion date to 2024; and contract restructuring from a PDP model to a “fixed price” turnkey contract.

The revision of these projects gained international headlines for smart, transparent and general good governance, with kudos given to the Malaysian government for action.

Conclusion: Truth

Realistically, cancellation of any contract should only be considered as a last resort, when all other remedies have failed.

The decision to do so must be professionally analysed and guided (preferably with independent and expert advice), weighing the pros and cons (including to economy and community).

Indeed, if the government contract terms and relevant parties’ relationship are unworkable, ending both may provide a healthier solution for all parties whilst importantly protecting the public and national interests for generations to come.

* Datin Shalini Ganendra read law at Cambridge University and is a qualified Barrister (Lincoln’s Inn) and New York Attorney. She practised law on Wall Street before developing further expertise in international cultural programming. She is currently a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University furthering inter-disciplinary research that considers, inter alia, influences on colonial systems.

