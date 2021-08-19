A Cabinet of professional ministers ― Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 19 ― Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted that he had no interest in becoming prime minister for a third time and was only keen on leading the National Operations Council (Mageran) he proposed.

“No. Not to become prime minister, just want to be the head of Mageran, or the National Rehabilitation Council.

“However, whatever we decide, the government has to accept them. Give us the power. Only that,” Dr Mahathir was reported to have said when asked to explain what type of power he was seeking, and if he wanted to become prime minister again.

Tun later suggested the council be named the National Rehabilitation Council for neutrality.

But Tun must have overlooked the fact that the state of Emergency is over. With that, the power to grant “the power” that Tun would like to have in a Mageran-like council ― to be led by him ― has been done away. There is no more wide legislative power in the executive.

The legislative power is now back with Parliament. And thank God.

Now, instead of a Mageran-like council with the power to advise the government which in turn must accept the advice, the country can have a Cabinet made up of professionals who are apolitical.

But how?

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chairs the alternative national recovery council, August 5, 2021. ― Picture from Facebook/Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad

While a prime minister must be a member of the Dewan Rakyat, ministers can be from among the members of the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara. Appoint the professionals, who are apolitical or without party affiliation, to the Dewan Negara.

There are “vacancies” for senators under Article 45(1)(b) which allows for up to 40 senators to be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King).

The would-be senators to be appointed by the King must be persons who in His Majesty’s opinion have rendered distinguished public service or have achieved distinction in the professions, commerce, industry, agriculture, cultural activities or social service or are representative of racial minorities or are capable of representing the interests of aborigines ― Article 45(2).

The country cannot be bereft of such people of distinction! Appoint these people as senators and appoint them as ministers.

The country will then have a Cabinet of professional ministers.

