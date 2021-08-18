Ignorance may be bliss, but not ignoring ― Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 18 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin offered parliamentary reforms, among others, in return for bipartisan cooperation following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address on Friday the 13th, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote was done, there would be a more stable and inclusive government that would recognise bipartisan input in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

As expected, the offer was supported by the government lawmakers. Santubong MP and former Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said he supported the proposal of parliamentary reforms which would include to equally divide the chairmanship of Parliamentary Select Committee between the government and Opposition.

And as expected too, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council as well as various Opposition MPs and parties rejected the offer outright, calling for Muhyiddin to resign as his majority support in the Dewan Rakyat was in doubt. The latter did resign on Monday.

One opposition MP, though, begged to differ from his Opposition colleagues. Damansara MP Tony Pua even called out to his colleagues in PH and the Opposition to give “full consideration” to the offer made by Muhyiddin.

In legal parlance, such an offer of reforms should not end as an offer, but should be accepted to create a binding relationship to start the reform work.

And when it comes to reforms – or changes – it’s never too late.

Parliamentary reforms have been long overdue. Bits of reforms might have started in 2018, but should have been earnestly pursued as early as March 2020.

But the government decided to postpone the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament, originally scheduled for March 9, 2020, to May 18, 2020. Parliament could have been convened as scheduled so that lawmakers could vote on a motion of confidence for Muhyiddin so that the legitimacy of his premiership could be established on the floor of the Dewan Rakyat.

Or at least to pursue parliamentary reforms through bipartisan cooperation and support for a virtual or hybrid sitting of Parliament. And together with it, e-voting in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin’s parliamentary majority which would have been tested on May 18, 2020 ― at the earliest ― was further pushed back to July 13, 2020 when then Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Yusof released a media statement that he had received a letter from Muhyiddin as the Leader of the House that the parliamentary sitting on May 18, 2020 would be cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

So the Dewan Rakyat sat only for one day on May 18, 2020 for the Royal Address. There was not even a hybrid sitting and e-voting till to-date.

Elsewhere, history was made. On April 22, 2020 the United Kingdom’s House of Commons sat hybridlike, prompting the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to declare it as the beginning of the digital system and the “springboard for further modernization of the Westminster [Parliament]”.

On May 13, 2020 the House of Commons marked another significant milestone in its more than 200-year history when its MPs successfully voted on a motion using an online platform.

Using a system installed on the digital “MemberHub” platform, MPs were invited to cast their votes on a motion through their computers or handheld devices during a 15-minute window.

The voting system was successfully implemented following “a rigorous set of trials and a tight four-week implementation period. House of Commons staff, in particular, have worked around the clock to implement the form within a matter of weeks, in collaboration with other wings of parliamentary machinery, including the Parliamentary Digital Service.”

And here by 4pm today, our MPs are required to submit “Surat Akuan” (Statutory Declaration) to “clearly and distinctly state one MP whom you believe can be the 9th Prime Minister.”

If commercial entities have long secured transfer of monies, big or small, even to the last sen, why can’t our Parliament secure “votes” of our MPs via e-voting?

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves at members of the media as he arrives at his residence in Bukit Damansara after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong August 16, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Parliament is a national institution and one of three branches of the government. While the other two branches ― the executive and judiciary ― have all gone virtual and hybrid in some of their proceedings, Parliament has had to meet physically on July 26.

And now MPs will have to state their choice of prime minister via facsimile, email, or WhatsApp.

Such a situation can stare us in the face when we ignore reforms.

“Ignorance” and “ignoring” come from the root word “ignore.” Ignorance may be bliss, but not ignoring.