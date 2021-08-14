Back to school: Risk mitigation and contingency measures ― Yugendran Rajaendran and Rachel Gong

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 14 ― The decision to reopen schools on September 1 is being met with much concern as many parents, teachers and students worry about their increased exposure to the coronavirus.

Former education minister Maszlee Malik has urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to address public concerns over the ministry’s ability to handle the reopening of schools amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking only the vaccination rate into consideration may not be sufficient, given that, as of August 12, 2021, only 30.1 per cent of the Malaysian population have been fully vaccinated and all schoolgoers aged 17 and below have yet to be vaccinated at all.

In the United Kingdom, there was a surge of Covid-19 cases among elementary school students when lockdown was lifted in the winter of 2020 and schools were reopened.

Currently in the United States, cases are increasing among students as they start the school year.

We recognise that reopening schools brings increased risk to the health of schoolchildren, school staff and their families, due to prolonged contact with high numbers of people from multiple households.

Risks notwithstanding, not opening schools at all could cause developmental and educational losses in children that could have exponential effects in later years.

Whenever schools do reopen, risk mitigation strategies and contingency plans are needed to avoid outbreaks of school clusters, given that the pandemic situation does not seem to be improving quickly enough.

Risk mitigation strategies

Early planning can help address the risks and challenges of reopening schools. Different strategies may be needed for different age groups due to the differences in risks and the challenges of enforcing standard operating procedures among children.

Clear and proactive communication of these strategies builds trust and confidence that all involved in reopening schools can be protected.

Communication with key stakeholders ― school staff, parents, and students ― is essential to ensure smooth operations and processes when reopening schools.

All parties involved need to be informed on processes and plans in case of emergency. It is important to note that strategies will likely change over time as the virus and our understanding of it evolve.

A student has his temperature checked at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cator Avenue, Ipoh as schools reopen March 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

School authorities should develop a communications protocol to convey important information to stakeholders.

Mask-wearing and good hygiene practices should still be required, classrooms should have proper ventilation, and school activities, from group work to meal breaks, should be held outdoors wherever possible.

Mass vaccination and regular mass testing should be prioritised and encouraged, not just for teachers and at-risk students, but also school bus drivers, canteen operators and other support staff.

Physical distancing via cohort systems

An innovative way to reduce the risk of transmission is through cohort systems. A cohort is a group of students and staff who learn, work and dine together.

Cohort members have little or no contact with others outside their group. Cohorts decrease transmission risk by limiting the number of contacts any one person has in a school day.

Since cohorts do not mix, if someone in the cohort is suspected of having Covid-19 then only that cohort needs to be quarantined.

Schools could implement a cohort system with staggered scheduling to space out school pick-up and drop-off times or put in place other protocols to limit contact between cohorts.

Alternate schedules with fixed cohorts of students and staff could decrease class size and promote physical distancing.

In June, the MoE announced the recruitment of 18,702 teachers on a one-off initiative to address the shortage of educators in the country.

Since a cohort system would require additional staff, the MoE could also consider hiring unemployed graduates as teaching assistants to reduce the student-teacher ratio, which would create jobs for graduates.

Contingency measures when someone tests positive

Should a student or school staff test positive for Covid-19, contact tracing is vital to prevent further transmission. Thus, schools should develop contact tracing guidelines before reopening and review and update the guidelines regularly.

Contingency plans should also involve clear communications protocol, strategies for how to continue classes for affected cohorts and metrics for quarantine and return to school.

For example, clear benchmarks on when to quarantine a cohort versus closing the whole school should be set before schools reopen.

Schools need to work with local public health authorities to develop a system for tracking and sharing data about cases and outbreaks while maintaining privacy.

Parents and teachers need to be forthcoming about reporting positive cases to school and public health authorities. Withholding information could put other students and the whole community at increased risk of infection.

Conclusion

The decision to reopen schools goes hand-in-hand with risk assessment and strategies to overcome these risks.

Although there are risks that reopening schools will worsen the state of the pandemic in our country, there are good reasons to reopen schools.

Remote learning has proven to be a challenge due to inequalities in access to a conducive learning environment, devices, and high-quality internet connections.

The digital divide and a difficult learning environment have set underprivileged students back in their education. Reopening schools offers a return to better educational opportunities in a more structured environment.

Thus, we need to mitigate the risks of reopening schools, which includes having proactive strategies and contingency plans in case of infection.

* Yugendran Rajaendran and Dr Rachel Gong are affiliated with the Khazanah Research Institute (KRI). The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of KRI.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.