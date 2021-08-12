The decline in vaccination rate — Quah Wen Jun

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 12 — I respect freedom of speech, and I understand that voicing out is a good thing as it allows for improvements to be made on any shortcomings in the system. Be that as it may, it is unfair for politicians and netizens to blankly criticise the decline in vaccination rate. One should first consider the reasons for the decline and most importantly, look at the matter as a whole, not by merely looking at the statistics alone.

A week earlier, a lot of Penangites didn’t turn up at Spice Arena PPV and in fact, many cancelled their appointments on the day itself because they rejected AstraZeneca (AZ); PPV volunteers in Selangor and KL are raising awareness about people turning up at the centre only to refuse the jab and patah balik when they found out they wouldn’t be getting their vaccine of preference. Ironically, I believe most of them were the ones who complained of not receiving their vaccination appointment despite having registered months ago. Next time when these people complain of the same, they should say, “Why haven’t I gotten appointment for XXX vaccine?” instead of “Why haven’t I gotten my vaccination appointment?”

I have been thinking, why then are there people who have registered for vaccines but have yet to be vaccinated? While it is undeniable that in some cases it is because of shortcomings in the system and its algorithms, the other reason is simply because it is not yet their turn. I sympathise with the people who have waited for a long time for their turn to get vaccinated. However, we must note that in every scenario; in every queue; there are always people who go last. What we need to focus on is the vaccination rate and vaccination capacity, neither can be judged on its own as both are important data to be looked at in order to paint the whole picture on efficiency. It is by looking at all the data and factors, that it is possible for us to make informed and constructive criticisms on any shortcomings in the vaccination drive.

People are seen practising social distancing as they wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccination in Melaka July 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

Baseless accusations are especially unfair to the PPV volunteers and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and sometimes even working extra hours to contact those in the backup list because of people who bailed on their vaccination appointment. The least we can do is to not make them feel unappreciated. In times like this where everyone is suffering from the pandemic, we should spread more positivity.

Dear politicians, please create more awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated and find solutions to get more people to stop picking vaccines like picking vegetables in the market. Focusing on the supplies of vaccines to individual states alone might make voters happy, but it is insufficient and borderline irresponsible. This is because even if the supply matches the vaccination capacity, it would be of no use if the demand is still low.

