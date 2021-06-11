Covid-19: Please get vaccinated — Keith Leong Yu Keen

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 11 — In the last month or so, my parents and I received our first doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

I received mine at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, they got theirs at the University of Malaya.

In both cases, our experience was smooth and very fast. We were extremely grateful for and impressed by the efforts of the volunteers.

I know that many people, especially senior citizens and the vulnerable, are eagerly awaiting vaccination.

I strongly urge the government to not let up on efforts to ease the process at all levels so that all Malaysians who want a vaccine will get one, especially those in the worst-impacted areas.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Also, to my fellow Malaysians who have not registered for vaccination: I beg you, please do so as soon as possible.

My parents and I have been vaccinated and so far, we have suffered no adverse side effects.

Vaccination is the best way to end the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the disruptions to our lives and separation from our loved ones.

Again, I appeal to all Malaysians to get vaccinated and for the government to move Heaven and Earth to get more shots into as many arms as possible.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.