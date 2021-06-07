My Covid-19 Journey as a pregnant mom — Nor Baizura Mohd Noordin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 7 — It is still painful to recall the fact that I had to deal with the deadly Covid-19 virus during my third trimester. It all happened at the end of 2020 and I had to undergo quarantine and a myriad of treatments at the hospital, leaving my 2-year-old toddler with her father.

I was not expecting that I would contract the virus as I was very careful with my daily activities and I was a stickler to the ‘S.O.P’ laid out by the Ministry of Health. It all began when I started to have the flu symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough and body aches. Consequently, I was under the weather for 3 days in a row. And I was really concerned about my baby, so I decided to have the PCR swab test on the 28th of December at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC). Upon prognosis, the doctor immediately arranged for an admission since my oxygen level in blood was below normal. Despite not showing any symptoms of shortness of breath, the doctor suspected it was serious, taking into consideration that I was pregnant. File picture shows a pregnant woman receiving a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, February 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

Upon my immediate admission, I was supplied with concentrated oxygen to accommodate the low oxygen level in my blood. I was in tears when they ferried me to the emergency ward, I had to let go of my toddler’s hand, when she herself had no idea about the fuss happening around her.

No swab-test was done at the emergency ward, but I was escorted by the medical team in ‘PPE’ suit, via an ambulance to the Covid ward. Only the Almighty knows how I felt, being transported in an ambulance and at the same time hearing my 2-year-old child crying while looking directly at me. At that moment in time, I was only praying to God to please give me another chance to return to my family safely, as they need me the most now.

The swab test was done in the isolation ward, and when I looked around, I realised I was alone and my body started to tremble and shiver with fear. I knew what the outcome of the test would be as the doctor had already hinted to me on my visible Covid 19 symptoms. In less than 24 hours, I was informed that I was infected by the virus, and all I said to myself at that moment was “I am ready for this, be strong, I will fight”.

Immediately, I was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when I was diagnosed Covid 19 positive. This was to closely monitor my health and also my foetus’ development since pregnant women are considered high-risk. There were 9 other patients in the ICU and were unconscious and supported by a ventilator. This made me even more scared. There, I was wired to the ECG, blood pressure monitor, oximeter, foetal doppler, oxygen support and saline drips to monitor my health at all times. Blood samples were taken every six hours to monitor any abnormalities in my body and the gynaecologist checked on me every morning to ensure there was no contraction pain, no bleeding and no water leakage. CT scan of the lungs was done and blood thinning medicine was injected twice a day to prevent blood clots. The medical team educated me on the importance of lung exercise which should be done at least 10 times per hour. It was difficult at first, but it helped me to breathe on my own after 2 days without oxygen support. After 4 days in ICU, I was transferred to the normal ward.

I stayed at the ward for another 2 days just to ensure that myself and the little one I am carrying are no longer at risk before I can be discharged. Less than two months later, I gave birth to an adorable baby girl and there were further follow-ups to ensure she remains hale and hearty.

Thanks to the Almighty that he sent good souls to be around me, especially the medical team whose continuous support and phenomenal care throughout my 7-days ordeal at the hospital when no one else can come near you. My husband, Rizq, motivated, supported and encouraged me throughout this struggle. Therefore, I remained strong and determined to fight for my life. Not forgetting my family members who never failed to video call me every day to remind me that I have my 2-years-old daughter waiting for me at home. My immediate bosses and colleagues who unceasingly spread positivity and provided astonishing support, “You guys were awesome, something that cannot be forgotten”. I am glad to have a good circle of people around me.

It is not easy to face the colleagues, bosses, neighbours, relatives and the public, especially the narrow-minded ones who always put the blame on you for not following the SOP and loaf around unnecessarily. This hurts the most when I only needed supportive words at that point of time. In these difficult times, all we need is love, empathy and compassion. We need a good support system, treating us with respect and love nonjudgmentally. However, this experience has made me stronger, and I am grateful to where I am now.

