Weathering the pandemic storm — Jeremiah Lee TS

MARCH 24 — About ten years ago, my family set up a small factory in the Nilai industrial area to manufacture food flavouring products.

It was a small set up, an SME with about 40-odd workers and we were doing reasonably well.

Over the years, our workers remained loycovid-`9al with us and we even introduced a profit-sharing scheme and since then, we did not lose a single worker.

Also, all our workers are locals from the surrounding area and we have been functioning smoothly as a family over the years.

Just before the Covid-19 hit, we had a very good year and rewarded all our employees well.

However, when the pandemic struck and the movement control order (MCO) was introduced, we did not think much of it and were confident things would resume to normal soon enough.

Months passed and slowly but surely, our reserves began depleting and we were forced to introduce a 25 per cent pay cut. Soon after that, things began to get worse and we increased the pay cuts to half.

Our workers were understanding and they all stayed with us and were also very reluctant to let anyone go.

Unfortunately, we were almost down to zero and were seriously contemplating throwing in the towel, which meant leaving about 50 families without any income at all.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends The Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) at University Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi September 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Thank God at that time, the government dropped us a much needed lifeline through their numerous aid programmes, especially those pertaining to SMEs.

That aid came at such a crucial time, it helped us weather the remainder of the storm without having to lay off anyone.

We made it with the help of the assistance from the numerous packages offered by the government and today, we are slowly making good progress again.

I am not really sure who in particular I should thank for this assistance, but would like to extend my personal gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

I feel Muhyiddin personally understood the hardship we were facing and did all he could to assist us.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you from us here in Nilai to our prime minister.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.