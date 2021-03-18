Anniversary of MCO lockdown: Rememberings of Patient #33 ― Rosli Dahlan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 18 ― Today is the 1st anniversary of the MCO lockdown announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin two days before that on March 16, 2020.

Slowly, our economy is reopening. Our borders with Singapore are yet to be opened. Our skies are partially opened for international travel with the strictest screening protocols.

For one year, Malaysia isolated herself from the world just as the rest of the world chose to protect its citizens from the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

It was a terrifying one year. It was a devastating one year. It is not over yet but with countries of the world seeking to vaccinate their population, there is hope again that mankind will not perish from the face of the earth and will survive.

For people who believe in religion, some believe it's either a lesson, a reminder or a punishment from God. For Muslims, we believe that Allah the Most Compassionate is not a cruel God and we submit to His will and while we take precautions and abide by all medical protocols, we redha.

I was Patient #33 from among the UDA cluster which was one of the earliest clusters identified in February 2020. So as not to stigmatise the company, KKM (Ministry of Health) glamourised us as the Heavenly Cluster (Kluster Kayangan).

In remembering, that was an apt name for us as we were blessed to have received the best care and treatment from KKM then, as compared to the capacity issues faced now. That is the benefit of being the first few.

But at that time, there was none of the serene feeling one would expect from being a Heavenly Cluster. There was only terror that we felt. There was real fear.

Covid-19 was very new. Stories of people dropping dead in the streets of China terrified the world, what more the rumour- and controversy-prone Malaysian society.

I had just started a new firm on February 20, 2020. I was infected on February 24 and by March 1, my struggling new firm had to cease operations as the whole firm was infected and most of us were hospitalised and in quarantine.

The competitor was merciless. Frightening rumours were circulated. Our work and social communities had fear for us and of us. Widespread stigma was generated. My firm became the ultimate pariah.

Out of that sense of despair, I felt a duty to lift the spirits of my own colleagues and others whom I believed must be suffering the same emotional trauma. I felt that God works in mysterious ways and there must be a blessing in all this.

The eye of my mind then saw the commitment and dedication of our frontliners. I decided to write an anonymous motivating article to thank our frontliners. I believe it was a first by a patient which became popular as ― Big Thank You from #33. I thank Malay Mail for publishing that motivating piece.

A few days later, The Edge sniffed out who #33 was and wanted me to share my experience as a patient while under quarantine. My nom de plume exposed, I decided to be open about it.

One must remember, at that time being known as a Covid-19 patient was still a stigma and struck concern and fear in our society. I was fortunate that the interview piece was well received and must have changed society's paradigm on how to deal with an ex-Covid patient.

During that time, little was known of Covid-19. The deaths were beginning to happen. It was frightening and alarming. I shared a room with my beloved wife while at the hospital.

While I was relatively strong, my wife who is asthmatic encountered difficulties. By her fifth day in hospital, she needed oxygen support. I was concerned but could not show it.

By then, we also heard that Patient #26 had to be intubated in ICU. My worry for my wife had to be balanced with showing confidence that all would be well.

I am often asked about my feelings and experience of this because I have always portrayed positiveness throughout. Truth be told, initially I felt hopeless and helpless. There was nothing I could do when my wife had breathing difficulties.

Breathing which is essential for us to live was no longer an assumed thing. How do you tell someone whom you love ― please breathe so that you can live? So that you don't die and leave me alone. In those moments, there was only despair.

One year ago, #33 and his wife Misni Aryani Muhamad ready to be discharged from Sg Buloh Hospital. ― Picture courtesy of Rosli Dahlan

But my faith in God would not allow me to sink into despair. I found solace in prayers. My wife and I performed all our five times daily prayers together as a congregation; I the imam and she the makmum.

I recited the Quran in as melodious a voice I could. After prayers, I would share with my wife many moments of my reading and little discoveries of the books my children sent to me from home.

My lovely children and their spouses would make daily deliveries of the little luxuries that would make our hospital stay comfortable. All these helped in knowing that we have a family that love us.

By my ninth day in Sungai Buloh hospital, I was healthy and fit to be discharged. My test results were good. But my wife was not. She was still struggling. Her movements were slow.

The doctors asked if I wished to be discharged. How could I when my wife was still struggling to even breathe? So, in the end I accompanied my wife until she was ready to be discharged and we did so together.

In a few days, my wife will celebrate her official retirement on her birthday. Having seen how she struggled to breathe to just live, her coming birthday has a different and deeper significance for me.

While in the hospital, I recall reading of the political issues and controversies of the country. Somehow, I felt happy that I was in hospital away from the madding crowd, away from the venom of ordinary life's pursuit.

When you live life on borrowed time without knowing if there is a later or a tomorrow, you suddenly find the political quarrels for power to be so trivial.

On March 16, the prime minister announced that the country would be locked down under the MCO. Despite all the assurances given by the government, Malaysians were distrusting as ever and we witnessed panic buying and hoarding.

The MCO was extended several times and then moved into the other phases of EMCO, RMCO and CMCO. The government's able management of the first wave allowed Malaysia to bypass the second wave relatively well. But then, politics reared its ugly head and we saw the Sabah state elections being triggered. That made Malaysia suffer a bad third wave.

The Sabah elections which gave PM Muhyiddin the majority needed to form a minority government in that no other coalition had a bigger majority than his PN government, saw the raging political fire unabated.

The King, having seen how politics had caused Malaysia to slide into a deeper abyss of the Covid-19 pandemic, decided enough is enough and declared an Emergency.

The pandemic is now back under control. We are seeing signs of recovery. One year ago at the dawn of this pandemic, it was about saving individual lives.

Today, there is the added burden on the government to balance the need to save Iives and also save livelihoods. Life without the means to live it, would be catastrophic for the country and the people.

The government has announced various assistance and economic packages to alleviate the people's daily living difficulties and to revive the economy. The suspension of Parliament has allowed the government to focus on governing the country and to bring Malaysia back to her feet.

As businesses reopened, there will be fine tuning made to ensure that the country's economic recovery can see a positive trajectory in 2021.

Part of governing includes ensuring that the civil and criminal justice systems are functioning. As a civil lawyer, I can say that the new norms of court proceedings are fairly well managed.

On the other hand, the 1MDB scandal and the criminal trials connected to it may be a destabilising factor that may cause new and strange alliances. To gain political dominance, fake news is generated at great intensity.

Fiction and falsehoods are peddled as fact and many mercenary bloggers show impunity to the law by claiming freedom of speech.

Recently, I shared my experience about KKM shortening my quarantine and Home Surveillance Order to just five hours after I fulfilled all the screening and test protocols after an overseas trip (Covid-19 quarantine):

I am told that my explanation helped to quieten the public controversy and gave clarity that even an ordinary person can be given such waivers.

What saddens me as an ex-Covid patient is that we still do not seem to know the priorities of life. It seems our society thrives on rumours, controversy and fake news fanned by political interest.

The time now is to save lives and livelihoods. The time now is to restart the economy. There is no time for fake news!

