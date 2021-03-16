Make Covid-19 vaccination appointment dates more convenient for elderly couples, handicapped ― Ng Boon Keat

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 16 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) should make arrangements for husbands and wives to have their vaccinations at the same time, especially for the elderly and the handicapped.

My brother-in-law, who is 80 years old, was given an appointment for his vaccination but his wife, who is 75, has not been given an appointment. They live in Kajang and the appointment is in Ampang. That means they have to make two trips for their vaccination appointments. If they were given the appointments together, it will save one trip and another trip for the second vaccination.

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a ‘Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine’ sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

I am also 80 years old and a handicapped person. My wife will have to drive me for my vaccination appointment and when it is her turn, she will have to go again. This means that for the second jab we will have to make two more trips.

I hope the MoH will look into this problem.

Stay well stay safe.

