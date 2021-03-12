Why is there a need to continue with the suspension of Parliament during the Emergency? — Ramkarpal Singh

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 12 — Is it wrong for the Rakyat to question if the government today has a majority?

Is it wrong to ask if this might be connected to the government’s advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an Emergency?

Is it wrong for the people to raise this as a valid concern, given the political developments lately in the country?

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan seems to be an expert in what is and what is not fake news.

His statement claiming that the government sought an Emergency declaration because it lost its majority violates the new fake news laws as reported by Malaysiakini today in relation to the promulgation of The Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021, sounds to me like a baseless threat and ill-advised.

― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Takiyuddin must be careful with his words.

Who is he to intimidate us with what we feel are valid concerns?

I do not know if the PN government has the majority today which is why it is imperative that Parliament convenes soonest during this pandemic.

The prime minister should have nothing to fear if he has a majority today and advise the YDPA to lift the suspension of Parliament in the interest of the country as it is necessary for laws relating to the pandemic to be debated in Parliament for the betterment of the country.

I have no doubt that laws that help to contain the pandemic will be supported by both sides of the divide in the interests of the country.

As such, why is there a need to continue with the suspension of Parliament during the Emergency?

Takiyuddin has no business telling the people what is fake and what is not. That is for the courts to decide.

In the circumstances, he should stop threatening the Rakyat with baseless threats and I urge him to do so forthwith.

*Ramkarpal Singh is MP of Bukit Gelugor and Chairman of DAP National Legal Bureau.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.