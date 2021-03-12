Why a state of Emergency has raised concerns — Hafiz Hassan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 12 — Concerns over the Emergency proclamation which came into force on January 11 have been well expressed by experts and members of the public alike.

Two months on, the newly gazetted Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 which criminalises individuals who create or publish fake news on Covid-19 or the Emergency proclamation, underscores what a proclamation of Emergency under Article 150(1) entails.

The legal reality of a proclamation of Emergency under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution that drastically shifts the legislative powers from the legislature to the executive now knocks on the nation.

The High Court yesterday refused to grant leave to three Pakatan Harapan lawmakers for a judicial review over the suspension of Parliament and state assembly sittings during the nationwide state of Emergency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Truly, once an Emergency is proclaimed, "the floodgates are lifted and legislative and executive powers of the federal government gush forth in exuberance. The executive acquires plenary law-making powers...The federal government acquires power to give directions to the states irrespective of the federal-state division of powers." [See Shad Saleem Faruqi, Document of Destiny: The Constitution of the Federation of Malaysia (2008) at p 676]

And with the High Court yesterday letting pass an opportunity to limit the limitless executive powers during a state of Emergency, there remains little, if any, check and balance of emergency powers.

The right to appeal, though, remains the obvious way in which a judge is accountable for his or her decision. If the learned judge errs, the appellate court will have the opportunity to correct the error or errors. This will in turn enhance the confidence of citizens in the justice system.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.