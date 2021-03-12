Shielding the corrupt made them more corrupt — Ravinder Singh

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 12 — The Inspector-General of Police is correctly frustrated and angry to say that he is no longer keen on taking disciplinary action against the commercial crime officers who were involved in the release of the Macau Scam criminals as disciplinary action is a mere tap on the wrist that has no effect at all in sending a message to the corrupted police personnel to stop being corrupted.

But why has the rot got so bad? This is the question that lies at the root of the problem and there seems to be no interest in getting to the bottom and facing the hard truth flying in the face.

Fifteen years ago a Royal Commission had proposed the setting up of the IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission). However the top police brass had mounted strong objections and the elected law makers had backed down.

This defensive action (fully misplaced) and the backing down by the elected lawmakers was a victory for the corrupted officers in the force.

Now that the IGP has acknowledged that the police is having difficulty keeping its house clean, he should rise to the occasion and push for the setting up of the IPCMC without watering down the recommendations of the Royal Commission. — Picture by Choo Choy May

It sent a very strong message to the corrupted that they were being protected by their own bosses. Thus it was a licence for them to carry on their corrupted activities to the detriment of the good name of the police.

The top police brass’ objections to the IPCMC is what gave face to the corrupted as can been seen from the numerous cases of police personnel being arrested (including some very senior ones) for various offences.

It was the wrong psychology of trying to “preserve the good name of the police” by not having the IPCMC which was said to be damaging to the image of the police as it gave the impression the police could not keep its own home clean.

Now that the IGP has acknowledged that the police is having difficulty keeping its house clean, he should rise to the occasion and push for the setting up of the IPCMC without watering down the recommendations of the Royal Commission.

It is pointless just crying over spilled milk.

The government also has to discard its policy of “not sacking” its employees.

You cannot have discipline without sending strong messages by charging the corrupted officers under the law(s), jailing, whipping and also sacking them. And get the IPCMC set up. Nothing to be ashamed about setting it up.

On the contrary, it should be a matter of pride that the police has nothing to hide and is open to scrutiny by an independent body.

