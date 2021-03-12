Obstacles to the implementation of Undi 18 can be resolved together ― Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 12 ― MCA Youth respects the difference in opinion, however, we are equally frustrated with the remark Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim made to the media regarding Undi 18.

On July 16, 2019, the Dewan Rakyat had unanimously passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 which includes lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, automatic voter registration, and allowing 18-year-olds to contest in elections.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said lowering the voting age to 18 and automatic voter registration are expected to be implemented, at the latest, by July 2021.

Ever since the amendment was passed with over two-thirds majority, the government and especially the Election Commission, have up to 24 months to make preparations, and by July 2021, voters of 18 years of age will be able to vote if GE15 is hold on or after July 2021.

Yet, the remarks made by Rais Yatim clearly contradicted the decision made by Dewan Rakyat when he claimed the lowering of voting age could not be done by July, adding that it was impractical.

We respect the opinion of Dr Rais Yatim who is most experienced in matters pertaining to the administration of the country. We also trust he had not the intention to insult the Parliament of Malaysia as well as the Federal Constitution.

Nonetheless, MCA Youth shall remain adamant in fighting for the youths in this country, who also have rights in a democracy. The two-thirds majority of support for the Amendment Bill in 2019 also demonstrated a bipartisan acknowledgement for the voice of the young people. Now, we must once again demonstrate this via its implementation. Any obstacle can be resolved, and MCA Youth stands at the ready to help.

* Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting is the MCA National Youth chairperson.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.