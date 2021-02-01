We cannot rely solely on SOP compliance without stricter MCO to curb Covid-19 — Muzaffar Syah Mallow

FEBRUARY 1 — Any proposal for us to rely solely on standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance in order to control and reduce the number of Covid-19 infections in the country without enforcing a much stricter movement control order (MCO) is wrong. We must remember that the number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country has reached thousands of cases. As such, drastic measures need to be taken to control and reduce the number of Covid-19 infection cases and one of the drastic measures includes the enforcement of a strict MCO. The government has urged everyone to comply with all the instructions and SOPs in order to prevent from Covid-19 infection, yet the number of Covid-19 infection cases continues to increase and now the number of Covid-19 infection cases is rising at an alarming rate. If we continue to put our hope for SOP compliance without having stricter MCO, the number of Covid-19 cases might continue to increase. Due to this, the government should seriously consider enforcing much stricter MCO for two or three weeks or for a maximum period of one month in order to effectively stop the sudden spike of Covid-19 infection cases in the country. The stricter MCO would include the full closure of all working sectors and educational sectors in the country. Public safety and health must never be comprised under any circumstances. Drastic action must be taken by the government to effectively control and reduce the sudden spike over Covid-19 infection cases. We must not forget that Covid-19 is a new virus which is dangerous and highly contiguous. This virus can bring serious health issues to those who have been infected especially the elderly, those who are suffering from chronic diseases and those who have a weak immune system.

There is no effective medication which can be used to deal with this virus instantly. Though a vaccine has finally been developed by a few western countries, its distribution to all population in all countries, including Malaysia, will take a long time. While waiting for the vaccine to arrive and distributed to all our population, drastic measures must be taken in order to stop the spread of the virus and one of the measures which can be done effectively is by enforcing a stricter version of MCO orders. Strict MCO orders were enforced in the country in March and April 2020. The enforcement of strict MCO throughout the two-month period last year was shown to be very effective to bring down the number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country. By enforcing similar strict MCO like the one last year, it can further bring down the number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country and put an end to the threat of Covid-19 infection to public health and life. Stricter MCO is seen to be more suitable to be implemented in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 as all the orders given in it are very strict, very clear and can uniformly been enforced throughout the country.

The previous stricter version of MCO orders was announced by the prime minister himself, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16, 2020. The strict MCO orders included the banning of all mass gatherings, Malaysians not allowed to travel abroad, restriction on foreigners that can visit Malaysia, the closure of all day care centres, schools and learning institutions, the shutdown of all government and private services except those providing essential services. Due to the low number of Covid-19 infection cases reported in the country, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin through his Labour Day speech on May 1, 2020 announced the conditional movement control order (CMCO), a relaxation of MCO orders with its main goal to reopen the national economy in a controlled manner.

In early June 2020, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase for June 10 and August 31, 2020. RMCO witnessed the opening of all businesses, working as well as educational sectors in the country. On August 28, 2020, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the RMCO until December 31, 2020. Since the number Covid-19 infection cases was still increasing, the government decided to re-introduce MCO starting January 13, 2021 involving a few states which later was extended to the whole country except for Sarawak. However, unlike the previous stricter MCO enforced last year, this year’s MCO orders are more relaxed with permission given to the opening of many working and economic sectors. The government also allowed the opening of schools for students who are going to undergo major examinations. With the sudden spike of Covid-19 infection cases lately, the government should re-think their decision over the implementation of the relaxed version of MCO. The sudden spike of Covid-19 infection cases in the country lately cannot be ignored. Drastic steps must be taken if we want to ensure the safety of the public from the virus and this can be effectively done by enforcing stricter MCO.

To avoid the implementation of a long period of stricter MCO, it is vital for everybody to respect all the given instructions and SOPs by the government especially by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Stern legal action must be taken against anyone regardless of their background and status who violate the given instructions and standard operating procedure (SOPs) under any existing laws in the country like the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 [Act 342]. Relevant enforcement authorities must also strictly monitor the country’s international borders in order to stop the risk of Covid-19 infection from anyone who enters the country. Due to current spike of Covid-19 reported cases, employers in all working sectors in the country must play their role as well to prevent the spread of the virus and protect their own employees whether local or foreign from Covid-19 infection. Such duty and responsibility is clearly stipulated under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (OSHA) [Act 514] in particular under Part IV (Section 15 until 19) of the mentioned Act. Employers in certain working sectors must adopt new norms of working activities by fully implementing flexible working hours for their employees and allowing their employees to work from home. Work-related activities like discussions, meetings, seminars and courses should be carried out online instead of having face-to-face interaction in order to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection.

* Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow is Associate Professor at the Faculty of Syariah & Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Nilai.

