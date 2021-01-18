Police should immediately review their lock-up SOP — Suhakam

JANUARY 18 — The Children’s Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) is appalled with the recent news of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a male detainee in the lock-up at a police station in Sarawak.

The aforementioned case raises concerns on the Government’s lack of measures and mechanisms to protect children, even in detention. According to the Child Act 2001, a child is defined as those below the age of 18 years. The Children’s Commissioner would also like to emphasise that Malaysia, as a State Party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), has the obligations to undertake the necessary actions to protect children’s rights.

Based on the information received from Suhakam’s office in Sarawak, the girl has lodged a police report of the unfortunate incident. It is of utmost importance that the investigation be carried out in the best interest of the child as such incident should not have occurred especially when the child was under the supervision of the law enforcement officers. More often than not, when a child comes into conflict with the law, there is a tendency to forget the fact that children are first and foremost victims and fundamental care to protect them is highly necessary.

While I understand that this case is now under investigation, I am of the view that the police should take serious and immediate actions to address this matter including by reviewing its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the lock-up and improving its facilities such as the CCTVs to ensure children’s rights are protected.

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) will continue to follow up on this matter and make the necessary recommendations to ensure the right of the child and their safety are protected.

*This statement is submitted by Professor Dato’ Noor Aziah Hj. Mohd Awal, Children’s Commissioner, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.