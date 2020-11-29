The role of the Opposition is to oppose — Nikhil Singh

NOVEMBER 29 — The role of the Opposition in a democracy is to oppose. This is how a system of check and balance is maintained in a parliamentary system. But what happened at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday when there was nary any opposition during the Budget 2021 vote?



To describe the Opposition as failing to oppose would belittle the landslide support for the Perikatan Nasional administration at the Dewan Rakyat, as only 13 out of the 220 MPs present stood up against the overwhelming voice vote.



So why did the Opposition meekly submit? So far, what has been reported is that at the final hour Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pulled the plug on the PH rejection of the budget. What happened to all his fiery rhetoric?



It took Anthony Loke, the DAP party whip, to apologise on behalf of the Opposition bloc. And he admitted PH had no choice but to offer up its unconditional support because the alternative wasn’t politically acceptable any more in the context of the nation’s desperate fight against Covid-19 ravages.



He explained that if PH had voted against the Budget, the Opposition would have been attacked for denying the advice of the Agong, for denying civil servants salaries and more critically for denying aid to the B40 as well as farmers and fishermen.



Whilst this would have been highly likely, PH was already attacked for this beforehand. If what Anthony Loke said is true, and if this was the view of the Opposition — then why was the call to vote to pass the Budget only made with minutes to spare?



If the story we are being sold is true, then Pakatan Harapan could have stood up for bloc voting with the steadfast opposing 13 and then simply abstained during the vote. The Budget would have still passes unopposed but the lack of support would have been welcomed as a symbolic gesture.



This lack of unity is the very reason why Pakatan Harapan’s time in power only lasted 22 months. Once again Anwar proves he is his own worst enemy — flip-flopping and indecisive when it really matters.



Whilst I hoped that the Budget would pass with some concessions, the Opposition he’s led let us down again — adding insult to injury by actually supporting the PN bloc instead of symbolically abstaining.



Before the passing of the Budget, Opposition leaders came out with multiple demands in order to garner their support for the Budget if the PN government made key concessions. However, when it came time to be really counted, no one from the Opposition bloc stood with the 13 MPs.



History will judge them and perhaps voters will remember this. The irony is that when you don’t stand, you stand for nothing.

