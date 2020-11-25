Saluting our brave police GOF units — Patriot

NOVEMBER 25 — Patriot commends the bravery and swift action taken by the VAT69 commandos and Senoi Praq units of the police General Operation Force that foiled a smuggling attempt on November 24 at the Malaysian-Thai border in Perlis.

Six suspected smugglers were arrested. Of the six, four were arrested at two hospitals in Southern Thailand injured from the shootout, while two were arrested within our border. Unfortunately, our brave fighting units sustained casualties. Corporal Baharuddin Ramli died during the shootout and Corporal Norihan Tari was seriously injured.

Patriot salutes the brave men of the VAT69 and Senoi Praq. We fully understand the challenges and hardship these men must endure manning security posts along international borders. Many among our Patriot members had served with the police GOF units before.

Among the hardships our security personnel faced are deployment for long durations and away from their love ones. Many are deployed for clandestine work under very risky circumstances.

Patriot invites the public to share a thought on the hardships these brave fighting men endure. We extend our condolence to the family of the late Corporal Baharuddin Ramli.

* Media release by BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, president of Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) on November 25, 2020.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or organisation(s) and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.