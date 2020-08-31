Joyous ushering of Merdeka Day at Dataran Merdeka by ordinary Malaysians — Abdul Aziz Abdullah

A UGUST 31 — In the late evening of August 30, 2020, I decided to make a visit to Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur fully aware that no special events have been arranged by the authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I expected to see only a sprinkling of Malaysians there.

However, I was pleasantly surprised to see a multitude of ordinary Malaysians of all hues and ages, filling up the entire road fronting the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building as well as areas adjacent to it.

The grassy part of Dataran was cordoned off, most probably to discourage mass gatherings.

All present wore face masks and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the ambience and savouring the Merdeka Eve spirit.

Though no special shows had been organised, no fireworks planned and nil official programmes announced, yet ordinary Malaysians still felt it proper for them to appear at the historic site to display their patriotic spirit and indicate they care for the nation's unshackling from colonialism.

An enterprising chap brought his car, complete with loud audio speakers, and played patriotic numbers in every language, much to the enjoyment of all around.

Right at midnight, loud human blowing of horns (peddled by vendors in-situ) ushered in “Merdeka Day.” Everyone sang the NegaraKu impromptu accompanied by more patriotic songs from the car-with-audio-speakers!

Indeed, for one who has never attended any officially-organised Merdeka Eve events before, I was rather exhilarated by this exemplary expression of patriotism by ordinary Malaysians.

Nobody persuaded them to come, nothing was offered them in terms of gifts, presents nor meals, yet they appeared in huge numbers, maintained standard operating procedures and, above all, thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

Such display of patriotism sans official urging reinforces my long-held belief that Malaysians, left on their own without proddings from those with vested interests, can manage themselves well and have no qualms interacting with each other peacefully irrespective of ethnicity or religious diversity!

The future looks great for Malaysia, indeed!

