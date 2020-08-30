Unity in diversity — K.V. Soon

AUG 30 — I refer to the letter to you dated 29 August 2020. ”Do we need Vernacular Schools in Malaysia” by Dr Nur Farrah Nadia Najib.

I sympathise with Dr Nur Farrah that it can be challenging to provide a good diagnosis of her patient if the language of communication defers between doctor and patient.

However, I think it is naive to encapsulate unity in the vacuum of education.

There is no doubt education plays a role in building national unity. Beyond that, the role of education is also to empower and provide a pathway for our children to discover their potential. The aim is also to nurture positively contributing member of our society - economically and socially.

Unity is a far more critical matter that on a national level requires all of us Malaysians, including and especially our political leaders to act upon.

It is key to understand that unity does not mean monoculture. Forcing everyone to speak the same language is a very simplistic view of unity. If this so, there should be no divorce or fights as I am sure they parties speak the same languages. Yes, on the level of medical diagnosis, understanding the language will most definitely help. I am certain the good doctor will not turn away a foreigner if he or she goes to see her. I am sure both parties will work on it and find a solution, somehow.

Unity needs to be clearly defined on the philosophical level to form the DNA of our nation to be messaged and internalised by the people.

As we stand now, I do not think we have a clear definition or understanding of unity in our country. We have the RukunNegara that binds the nation. We have lots of slogans and beautiful words that DYMM The Yang DiPertuan Agung said In his inaugural speech to parliamentarians on March 11, 2020, “In this regard, calls for unity must not remain mere slogans but have to be followed through by sincere actions,”

We need a philosophy, a framework and action plan for unity. We need to have more conversations and discourse in the public domain - without fear or favour speak our minds. What Dr Nur Farrah expressed is good. Although it may not necessarily be agreed by everyone, we need to be able to come to the table and discuss, be able to agree to disagree. After 63 years, it’s about time we all take the matter of national unity more seriously.

Malaysia is blessed with a very diverse community and we need to appreciate it. History, political decisions of the past has brought us here today. Let’s not condemn the decisions of the past, it’s done and sadly in some cases. Rightly or wrongly, it is done and sadly, we are seeing some repercussions today.

We need to find ways to move forward and to undo those decisions. At the same time learn to celebrate this diversity, appreciate it.

It is time we put into practice of the slogan, “unity in diversity”.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.