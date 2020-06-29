Time to let Sabah's unheard voices be heard — Amanda Yanyin Yeo

JUNE 29 — After three months of working effort, eventually Malaysia successfully flattened the pandemic curve. However, noises and arguments emerged between ruling and opposition party politicians.

Current ruling government is trying to prove that it is a good backdoor government as Perikatan Nasional did a good job in combatting the pandemic. Pakatan Harapan Plus, which is the current opposition coalition still trying to figure out the best candidate as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia. There is no consensus being made after a few weeks of negotiations.

As an ordinary young Malaysian, I believe many youngsters like me already start to feel tired about politics. Politics supposed to be an ideal way to solve socio-economic issues; an ideal way to change for better governance; an ideal way to voice out and fight for democracy rights.

However, what has Malaysia been through since the Sheraton Move emerged in the end of February this year? Is Malaysia back to square one again where money politics are still being allowed to take place? Is there any meaning for Malaysians to vote for change?

To be honest, I feel tired about politics. I feel tired when knowing most of the politicians only care for their self-interests. Their initial values and beliefs can be changed once they gain power and authority. Politicians are the ones who are supposed to be there for the people but in reality, what do we see?

When I visited old folks' homes, orphanages and rural villages, I felt extreme pity for them. Old folks, orphans, disabled communities and rural villagers for instance are the vulnerable groups where our country should pay more attention to but what do we see in this society?

During this pandemic, it is clear to see that this society is becoming more divided. Inequality is getting more and more severe. The rich become richer, the poor become poorer.

Such inequality can be clearly seen from Sabah, where I am from. There is lack of access in basic infrastructure (i.e. water, electricity, road, health and education), lack of digital connectivity, low industrialisation, lower salary rate compared to West Malaysia and higher unemployment among Sabahan youth.

Recently, Veveonah Mosibin, who is a foundation student at University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), had to climb up the tree in order to gain strong Internet access to answer examination questions back in her village, Kampung Bilangau Kecil that is located in Pitas, Sabah.

When Ryverra Wiviani Rinus, a 15-year-old Kadazandusun student from SMK Keningau googled “digital divide” using her mother’s phone back in their home at Kampung Bomboi in Keningau, she couldn’t download a page.

Also, there are many young talents who are originally born and raised in Sabah but they are not being noticed by the government and relevant authorities. In the end, they had to migrate to Kuala Lumpur or overseas for better opportunities.

For instance, Soon King Yaw, a Tawau native with the age of 28 is currently based in San Francisco for his filmmaking career and recently, his latest short flick All I Did Was Smile and Say Hello was being selected as the opening act for the prestigious KQED Homemade Film Festival.

Christian Didier Chin, 19-year-old Kota Kinabalu-born teen who is currently based in Kuala Lumpur, is the highest-ranked Malaysian and Sabahan in tennis so far. He is the first Malaysian to win an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures title in Singapore last year.

Suppose the government and politicians can align citizens’ needs accordingly and allocate resources efficiently but during this pandemic, I noticed that the wealthier families still receive welfare assistance. Ironically, most of the vulnerable communities did not receive welfare assistance that they were supposed to receive.

Therefore, now is the time for the old folks voices to be heard; the orphans voices to be heard; the disabled communities voices to be heard; the rural villagers voices to be heard; the urban poor voices to be heard; the low-skilled workers voices to be heard; the unemployed voices to be heard; the undiscovered youth voices to be heard.

And most importantly, please lah ...let the unheard voices of Sabahan be heard!

