Unreasonable arrests of migrants, tourists inhumane and threaten national security — Projek Wawasan Rakyat

JUNE 18 — Projek Wawasan Rakyat (POWR) is greatly dismayed to read of the flagrant violations of humanitarian principles emerging from the detention of migrants and some tourists at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot. These violations can threaten our national health security.

On June 17, it was reported that a 4 year old Myanmarese boy and his mother tested positive for Covid-19. It remains unclear how, where and when the mother and child contracted Covid-19.

If there is any chance whatsoever that this innocent 4-year-old boy contracted Covid-19 as a result of being detained and placed in an immigration depot, then the Malaysian government is responsible for putting this child's life at risk.

Human rights and child rights advocates have long called for young children and their parents to not be detained in immigration depots, with their deplorable living conditions. This is an incredibly unsafe environment for children, who have done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment.

As we have stated repeatedly before, increasing the number of detainees at immigration detention centres not only puts their health at risk, but also increases the risk of Covid-19 spreading through Malaysians working at those immigration detention centres.

Separately, we were also greatly alarmed to read in the news on June 18 that some 60 Indian tourists were arrested for “overstaying” their visas, despite the fact that their flights home had been cancelled, and the fact that India had earlier banned international flights from landing in India.

These arrests defy all logic and reason. Unless the Malaysian government expects these tourists to walk or swim back to India, surely some appropriate provisions must be made considering the circumstances.

On June 14, a foreign national died in the Bukit Jalil immigration depot. Until today, the identity of this person remains unconfirmed by the government, leaving the family of a man who fits the description of the deceased in uncertain anguish. This lack of transparency is unacceptable.

As the issue of racism gains international prominence, these arrests also beg the question of whether these groups of tourists are being discriminated against because they are seen as “easy targets.” To prove that there is no element of discrimination, the government should release statistics and information about whether tourists of other nationalities — including those from Europe or the Americas — are being treated similarly.

While we understand that all migration should be legal, and appreciate the importance of documented migration, all government policies should take into consideration larger questions of national health and security, and be firmly grounded in reason as well as just humanitarian principles during this unprecedented pandemic.

