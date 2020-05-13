Malaysians, you are our hope, please do not fail us! — Arvinder-Singh HS

MAY 13 — I think it is time someone come out and say it. I risk being the bad person here but it has to be said. It’s all over the social media on how badly some politicians behaved in the local DUN meetings lately — something slightly beyond my concern. My serious concern was that many of them in the clips were:

Not wearing masks correctly — this entirely defeats the purpose. What’s the point of wearing a mask and then pulling it down to the chin and shouting at the top of their voice? That leaves everyone prone to droplets and potential spread. Everyone should be masked- at all times and masked correctly. Where is the social distancing? There was a DUN assembly lately that the protest to remove the speaker saw many of them group so close together. That is an impending time bomb to explode. Most of the people shared in the video clips are state representatives. The public elected them to represent them. Their display of non-adherence to preventive measures advocated will be looked as an example to the public. We need our representatives to show a good example so that our rakyat will follow suit

Malaysians can opt to follow guidelines set (at the minimum) or even step-up a notch to ensure that they are protecting themselves/their families/other public members to prevent the spread of Covid-19. There was an instance of a store in Penang that refused entry to customers because they were not masked. Although this was not a measure given by the government, however, it was still a move adopted by the store owners. This move (personally) is helpful in ensuring the safety of all customers and staff — well at least in that confined space vicinity. I have seen many stores going a notch further by offering their customers disposable gloves upon their entry and providing necessary/appropriate bins to discard them upon their exit. Not only does it promote a healthy shopping environment, it sends out a message to the rest of the public to take things seriously.

We must take measures as stringent as if the spread is still at its peak, only then can we ensure that we will win this war. Prevent gatherings of any sort for the rest of the year (many countries have opted for 10 or less people at a place in one go), take necessary steps to ensure that public masks themselves, disinfect materials on a regular basis, perform hand hygiene/hand washing often, social distance at all times (have markers if you need on the floors; reminder signs etc) and stay at home at all times when possible. Remember, this virus has an ego — it will only come into your home if you invite it by not following preventive measures.

Please Malaysia — we need you. Please step up and I know you can. We have shown it in the past that when we stand together, we can achieve the unimaginable. We must put aside our differences, work together and be very stringent of our preventive controls. We can then be assured of beating this dreaded virus

Thank you Malaysia. The baton is now in your hands. So begin by washing them with soap, not washing them off of your duties!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.