Caring for children with special needs amid a pandemic — Faridah Serajul Haq and Pang Jee Ching

APRIL 30 — The unique circumstances faced by children with special needs do require careful and considerable attention so that they are not left behind as the world tries to fit into a new normal during and post Covid-19.

Even under normal circumstances, we lack a holistic support system for children with special needs especially in the rural areas but special education, like regular education, must go on. A pandemic does not warrant a waiver on the rights to proper education for children with disabilities.

School closure and disruptions to daily routines can be stressful for children in general and we cannot expect parents to take over the roles of teachers. Nevertheless, schools and parents must keep the learning going even in times of crisis.

Schools should not be reticent to the idea that virtual learning cannot support the learning needs of special children. Teachers who are trained to teach online can equitably serve children with special needs.

Some support services such as speech and language therapy can be done online. Sure, some instructions require face-to-face interaction but for the time being, we cannot make such demands and risk our children’s health.

Learning can still take place depending on how we capitalise the available resources in unprecedented circumstances. The best option would be for schools to continue giving homework that can be supervised by the parents. The role of parents is vital in keeping the learning going.

This can be challenging for working parents who work from home while the movement control order is in effect. Under such circumstances, some adjustments are required. For instance, parents can keep in touch with their respective special education teachers to provide additional support to their child’s learning so that they’re able to carry on with work.

Involvement from other siblings (if applicable) can be an advantage and should be encouraged.

Additional support from the community, i.e. special education teachers and other parents’ support groups online can help find a viable solution for children with unique needs. A range of organisations have put together resources to guide parents on how to support their children’s learning needs and these are available for free.

Technological obstacles to starting formal online learning are to be expected. In such instances, we need to re-think how the Special Education Unit can offer more assistive technology devices to meet the needs of these children and assist families with limited accessibility or resources.

On another note, children with special needs tend to be anxious and irritable which leads to inappropriate behaviours like temper tantrums, meltdowns and impulsivity. Some may have a limited understanding of why they have to stay indoors for a long time, or why they can’t go to the playground or visit and play with their friends.

Apart from showing child-friendly videos to explain the situation on Covid-19, families can also encourage positive behaviours in children through various methods but this is highly dependent on the child’s disability category. Parents must understand their child’s condition thoroughly before customising an engagement activity for them.

The following measures may be of assistance to families with special needs children during this pandemic:

Prepare your home for protection against Covid-19.

Teach your children proper hand washing and sanitising techniques.

Learn and introduce activities that can occupy them based on their interest.

Teach or train new life skills so that they become more independent. Older children can be taught how to prepare meals or be given a step-by-step guide to repairing a household item. Younger children can be given simpler or creative tasks such as craft making, preparing sandwiches or assembling toys.

Spend some quality time together to bond with your child.

Get older siblings to approach, play or engage with them often.

Establish constant communication with your child’s therapist or specialist for any medical concerns.

There must be a coordinated effort between schools, teachers, parents and support groups.

The government must look into restructuring teacher training for special education and train more specialists for support services while educational facilities must have on-going parent training programme if we were to be an inclusive society.

Even without a pandemic, the above are necessary so that special needs children can be granted equal growth and development opportunity.

* Faridah Serajul Haq is an Associate Professor in Special Education and Pang Jee Ching is programme leader for Bachelor of Education (Hons), Faculty of Education. Both are with SEGi University.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.