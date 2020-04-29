Too early to lift MCO in Malaysia — Mohd Hafiz Mohd

APRIL 29 —I would like to draw your attention about a recent report in a local news portal regarding the possibility that Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic will gradually recover in early May 2020. This report is based on the prediction of the SIR (Susceptible-Infected-Recovered) model, which was performed by a group of researchers from Singapore.

As a Malaysian, I really pray and hope that this pandemic can be eradicated soon and we can resume our daily routines, like before the pandemic occured. However, as a mathematician, I could not help to perceive this report with a pinch of salt. As a result, I decided to run some simulation studies of SIR-type epidemiological models in order to examine the transmission dynamics of Covid-19. As a case study, the transmission dynamics are investigated using daily confirmed cases in Malaysia, where some of the parameters are estimated based on the fitting of the models to Covid-19 cases in the interval between March 25 and April 24, 2020. For the sake of simplicity, only Infected-class curves are plotted and the results are shown below:

First, I consider a scenario predicted by a simple SIR model (black dashed) when the movement control order (MCO) was implemented in Malaysia. Based on the prediction of the model, I observe that the active cases increased on daily basis until the infection curve peaked around the first week of April; this observation is in agreement with the number of reported active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia (cyan asterisk), which peaked around April 5-8, 2020 with the highest 2,596 active cases recorded on April 5. Consequently, the number of active cases started to decrease and SIR model predicts that infection will be excluded in the long run. Without the MCO (blue dashed), it is predicted that the number of cases could be roughly doubled (due to higher transmission rates), compared to the presence of MCO. We should congratulate our government and all Malaysians for putting their effort together to embrace the ‘new norm’ of MCO. This policy seems to be able to break the chain of infections and flatten the infection curve in Malaysia. With the help of MCO and based on the prediction of the model, at least three to four more months are needed in order to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

If the MCO is lifted too early, it is cautioned that the number of active cases could increase dramatically though we have succeeded to flatten the infection curve before. This situation could get worse if we consider the possibility of reinfection (like what WHO cautions in their report before) and the risk of under-screening. This prediction is shown by a solid red curve in the above graph: We can see a ‘rebound effect’ where the number of infections could rise much further and it might be rather hard to eradicate this pandemic in the long run. In curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the government through its Ministry of Health has announced a targeted testing approach so as to optimally use the country’s limited medical resources. In targeted testing, the tests are conducted based on the location of Covid-19 hotspots and for high-risk groups only. However, this approach has been questioned by some medical practitioners [5] and I concur with these views. We reckon that Malaysia should conduct Covid-19 testing as wide as possible so that these tests would be able to pick up most (if not all) of the possible cases. This crucial information can help government to devise an effective contact tracing strategy, and all active cases detected could be placed on a 14-day quarantine to contain the spread of the disease.

I also recommend for the existing policies in Malaysia e.g. MCO, quarantine and social distancing to be further practised to break up clusters of people so that viruses are harder to spread and the health care system is not eventually overwhelmed. Thank you.

