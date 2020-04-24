Let’s not overlook psychosocial and mental wellbeing of children during covid-19 — Malaysia Council for Child Welfare

APRIL 24 — In response to the Coranavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the Ministry of Education has called for a nationwide school closure as an emergency measure of preventing the spread of the infection. It is estimated that a total of 2 million students are confined to their homes due to this. Though a home- schooling plan has been rigorously implemented by most schools, and the act should be applauded; there are also reasons to be concerned about. Prolonged school closure and home confinement during a disease outbreak may have a negative effect on a child’s mental wellbeing.

According to the President of Malaysian Council of Child Welfare, Datuk Dr Raj Karim; to mitigate the consequences of home confinement to a child’s mental wellbeing, it is imperative that the government, NGOs, the community and most importantly; the parents must need to be aware of the downside of the situation and take a proactive role in addressing these issues. ‘Longer screen time, online games, irregular sleep pattern and a loss of cardio respiratory fitness are all factors that will have a detrimental effect on children’ she said. ‘Besides this, there may be a high level of stress among the parents due to financial loss and that emotions may cascade down to children in the household.’ said Dr Raj. ‘Children are highly vulnerable too to the ever-lurking perpetrators on the dark web. A prolonged time surfing the net may lead these children to fall prey to them if their activities are not monitored closely’ she further added.

“A child’s mental health is of outmost important during this challenging time”

According to Dr Kamal Kenny, the Vice Chairman of The Federation of Reproductive Health Associations Malaysia (FRHAM), perhaps a more important but easily neglected issue is the psychological impact on children and adolescents. ‘Stressors such as frustration and boredom, lack of personal space in the household and bad experiences in the web world like cyber bullying and online sexual exploitation can have an even more enduring effect on children and adolescents’ mental health’ he said. ‘The mean post-traumatic stress scores were four times higher in children who had experienced confinement than who had not experienced it. Besides that, the adaptation

of lifestyle changes and psychosocial stress caused by home confinement could further aggravate the detrimental effect on a child’s mental health’. Dr Kamal also further explained that a home confinement phase is a fertile ground for sexual perpetrators to prey on innocent children to share their body images in exchange for favours. ‘We have seen such trends in several countries when such outbreaks occur. There is always a rise in sexual exploitation of minors’ he added. ‘This is the time parents have to step up and closely monitor their children’s activities on a daily basis’ he added.

It is highly recommended that in the event of home confinement, parents are often the closest and best resources for children to seek help. Close and open communication is the key to identifying any behavioural change amongst the children. ‘Parents have to be role models during this period. Besides monitoring children’s behavior, parents also need to respect their children’s identity and needs during a crisis situation like this’ said Dr Raj. ‘Children are constantly exposed to pandemic related news, so having direct conversations with children about these issues could alleviate their anxiety and panic’ she said.

But it is a different ball game for unaccompanied refugee children as they do not have a parent or caregiver to care for them and monitor their activities. As much as they are also children who are at risk, the interventions may differ to this group of unaccompanied and separated refugee children. According to Datuk Dr Raj, who works closely with the Rohingya and Myanmar Muslim children at risk and the families, the refugee children at risk and their families live in poverty and the MCO phase has resulted in loss of income as many refugees are daily wage earners. The Malaysian Council of Child Welfare has observed that the unaccompanied and separated refugee children struggle to make ends meet with no means of buying food rations, hygiene, sanitization and other essentials. Their overcrowded households and insecure livelihoods situation under the MCO may elevate their susceptibility to domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. Further, unaccompanied and separated refugee girls may likely be exposed to sexual exploitation in exchange for money, food and other essentials. Without parents and caregivers, unaccompanied refugee children may experience greater stress, isolation and resort to poor coping mechanisms.

‘Many of the cases we see are child mothers who are affected psychologically and their spouses are affected mentally due to the burden of caring for the family within minimum means, which may result in family conflict and violence’ she said. According to Dr Raj too, the Malaysian Council of Child Welfare works tirelessly with these families in providing case management, care and support as well as provision of food rations and medical assistance. However, she added that the MCO phase has interrupted their work and as such, they are looking at possible remote case management to further extend their support to this community. ‘We should include refugee children in all the programmes and services during and post Covid-19. Primary factors to consider when including

these children are illiteracy, lack of livelihood, their inability to access existing state helplines due to possible language barriers and the lack of credit on their phones’ she further added. ‘Refugee children should know support is available for them in time of crisis like now’ said Dr Raj.

Covid-19 brings unexpected challenges to all of us. A child can be a victim, a person under investigation. Or the child can be a family member of a victim. The child can be separated for a long time from a primary caregiver or a safe carer/environment. Thus, since the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we consolidate our efforts and work towards addressing the needs of our children. Current efforts by many agencies working towards this objective are commendable. It is important that we look at sustainable programs that must be contextually relevant materials for children and adolescents in mitigating this pandemic for their overall best interest.According to a practicing Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist who works closely with Malaysian Council of Child Welfare; and is also continuously seeing a wide range of cases affecting families, children, adolescent and young people, ‘this is the time we work together as a nation for the wellbeing of children and families. Children of all ages and backgrounds should be the central issue of concern of all agencies as we continue to mitigate this problem’.

